Amazing Software Turns Paper Into Computers

Imagine creating a poster, book cover or business card that lights up when you say “Hello.” Think you could print that out on a regular printer without any electronics or programming know-how? You can, if you have PaperPulse.

With the aid of a conductive ink printer cartridge, this revolutionary software lets you to fashion and print interactive designs on your home printer, supplemented by a few electronic components such as LEDs and microcontrollers. The technology has all sorts of potential applications in interaction design, from smart packaging to, yes, blinking business cards.

We wanted to make it as easy to design and fabricate interactive paper as it is to use Photoshop.

PaperPulse came into being when researchers at Hasselt University iMinds in Belgium asked themselves if they could design a tool for visual designers to create functional paper electronics without any technical skills. It had to be something that designers could operate easily, dragging and dropping familiar elements like widgets, and it had to generate the programming logic on the backend for all the components to work properly. “We were interested in how we could make the design and fabrication process of interactive paper as easy as using design tools like Photoshop and illustrator, tools that designers are comfortable with,” says Raf Ramakers, a PhD Student on the team.





There have been plenty of advances in printed electronic circuitry. University of University of Tennessee researchers developed a special nanoparticle-based ink to create durable printed circuits, and Georgia Tech scientists highlighted a technique to get inkjet printers to produce functional circuits faster. But PaperPulse is different because users simply demonstrate what they want the paper to do, then leave the software to handle the rest.

Put another way, PaperPulse doesn’t make designers write code. Instead, it has a Photoshop-like interface that lets designers specify the logic between components. To start with, the users simply add interactive elements like push buttons, sliders, LEDS, and microphones to the design they are working on. If they need an LED to light up only when a button is pressed, they begin recording that action–they demonstrate the button click in the canvas and set the LED to the appropriate brightness. Or if they add a slider, they demonstrate how the brightness of the LED changes according to the slider’s value.

The software automatically generates the necessary code for the recorded demonstration, which the user can test out and debug in a simulator. PaperPulse can also infer logical actions and offers suggestions. Take the LED example, for instance. The software might suggest turning the LED’s brightness back to zero, once the button is released. Users can use additional dialog boxes to fine-tune the recorded demonstrations and get the timing right; they can specify for instance, whether a set of recorded actions have to happen simultaneously or one after the other. “It makes it a lot easier for designers to specify logic this way since they can directly demonstrate all actions in the context of visual design elements on the canvas and don’t have to write code in a separate editor,” Ramakers says.