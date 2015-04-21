Bookmark All Your Favorite Websites With Just A Smile

Our lives are cluttered with things the internet thinks we’ll like. Every social platform and publisher wants to give us personalized suggestions for things to read, watch and buy. But, regardless of what algorithms say, we are all individuals, and in the infinite sea of Internet content, most thing aren’t going to do it for us.

Martin McAllister, who spends most of his time working in advertising, has invented a brilliantly simple way to determine what on the internet is worth saving. Using facial recognition software, his Chrome extension SmileSuggest tracks your face to save only what makes you smile. The app can not only read your expression, but it can also measure how strong of a smile you’re exhibiting, and allows users to adjust the settings so only pages over a certain threshold of enjoyment are saved.

If you are looking at something that you’d rather not have anyone know you like, the app can be switched off, so no one will find out about your secret passion for Taylor Swift videos.

And while SmileSuggest may be a lighthearted free browser extension, it reflects similar technologies corporations are seriously investing in for advertising and market research. One day, your computer might know how you feel about everything you see, whether you want it to or not – start practicing your frown.

[via Prosthetic Knowledge]SW