The Chandelier Of The Future Is Made From 1,100 Moving LEDs

LEDs are often discussed in technological or scientific terms, but increasingly common are experimental and artistic uses, demonstrating that the simple bulbs can be used for almost anything.

Russian creative agency Ascreen* along with Timeline and Atlantic Star** has created a spectacular LED chandelier for the Leningrad Center in St. Petersburg. The kinetic chandelier is a square array of 1089 LEDs which in different colors and which move vertically to create a variety of forms, almost like pin art.

The chandelier is controlled by software that generates new patterns and sequences each time it “performs.” “First it may look like a jellyfish and seem to be flowing,” says Elena Kravetz, a representative for Ascreen. “The next minute it may turn into a geometric figure with sharp movements.”

To install the chandelier, specialists from Ascreen worked for three weeks over thirty feet in the air. Kravetz says that this sculpture is the first of its kind in Russia. “Leningrad Center was looking for an effective way to become a major voice on the city stage and we found it,” she says.

[via Prosthetic Knowledge]

*An earlier version of this article linked to the incorrect URL for Ascreen’s website. Their address is http://ascreen.ru.

**The original version of this article did not mention Ascreen’s collaborators.SW