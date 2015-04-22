What If Ford Sold Sailboats And Foosball Tables?

Would you buy a Ford if you could put it in your game room? How about one that skims across the ocean?

Ford offered a taste of what such objects might look like during the Salone del Mobile furniture extravaganza in Milan this year. The American motor company borrowed the industrial design language of its ultra-swank GT supercar to develop conceptual designs for everything from a foosball table and a sailboat to a Wi-Fi speaker, a wall lamp, and an electric guitar.

If any Ford car deserves its own line of products, it’s the GT. With its curving form and electric blue body, the GT took the industry by storm when it debuted at the Detroit Auto Show earlier this year. The objects displayed in Milan have the same fluid, aspirational quality–the wall lamp could pass for sculpture, and the sailboat looks like it’d skate right along to the ends of the earth.





Not that the designs will hit stores anytime soon. As Ford Vice President of Design Moray Callum explained in a statement, they’re more a creative exercise that Ford’s designers might apply to products in the future.

[via Designboom]SW