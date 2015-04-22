Why The Car Industry Still Builds Life-Size Clay Models

A recent piece by the Associated Press explored the steadfastness of the profession, talking to Joe Dehner, head of Dodge & Ram Truck exterior design about the art form. As the reporter, Michael Wayland, explains:

Twenty-five years ago, as milling and computer-aided design programs transformed the design process, it seemed clay modelers would be all but extinct. Bean counters saw the new technologies as a way to shorten the design process and cut costs.

But carmakers found they were turning out lackluster vehicles due to a lack of hands-on interaction and being unable to effectively evaluate styling.

“There was an infatuation with the technology where there was a rush to do totally digital,” Dehner told The Detroit News. “I still think there’s a desire in the design ranks to be more technically savvy, but the one thing about this is you’re adding the human element.”