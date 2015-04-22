Finally, A Real Floating Lightbulb

Simon Morris makes floating objects. He has created everything from sneakers to speakers that hover magically above the ground, using magnets. But his ultimate dream was to create a floating light source without using batteries. Now, with Flyte, he’s turned his wish into reality.

Harnessing the wireless power discovered by scientist Nikola Tesla and the magnetic levitation powering Morris’s other creations, his team has designed a subtle and stylish floating lightbulb, whose wood base is made from sustainably sourced ash, oak, and walnut.

The lightbulb illuminates automatically when the bulb is placed above the wood base, but it can also be turned on and off by touching the base. The base is connected to the wall by a cord, providing the energy for the light. When not powering the lightbulb, the base can also be used to charge devices like phones. Flyte is powered by long-lasting LEDs, so the bulb will never have to be changed–Morris estimates the bulb would last about 50,000 hours, or about 12 hours a day for 11 years.





Flyte is currently on Kickstarter, where it’s seeking funding and allowing early backers to pre-order the fixtures. These are going quickly, and several of the lower cost categories are already sold out. Currently, backers can pay $149 to get a DIY kit they can use to levitate any object. The early bird special for one Flyte is currently available at the $229 level. A premium Flyte model is also available, made from a diamond cut elm wood base, available in a limited edition for $529. The lights are expected to ship in the fall, and the company plans to continue production after their Kickstarter funding and first run.SW