Ikea And Ideo Tease A Kitchen For The End Of The World

There always seem to be two potential futures: In one, we have Marty McFly flying around on hoverboards like everything’s wonderful. In the other, we have Katniss Everdeen slitting throats for the world’s last Manwich. Which one will it be?

Ikea imagines that in the year 2025, our kitchen will live somewhere between dystopia and utopia. In a collaboration with Ideo and students at Lund University, and the Eindhoven University of Technology, Ikea presented a kitchen of the future.

A Smart, All-in-One Table and Cooktop

Its pièce de résistance is a glowing communal table, called the Table of Living, that uses a smart projector to apply glowing graphics in real time to interact with anything from children’s toys to farmer’s market produce. It’s a similar concept to what we’ve seen from Berg, Frog, Microsoft, and independent designers before. But here, the smart kitchen table is just very, well imagined.





Lay down a tomato, and it will recognize the tomato, suggesting items you might pair with it. Lay down a bowl of mozzarella nearby, and the table will suggest basil might bring the two flavors together. Nest the tomato directly next to the mozzarella, and suggested recipes will pop up. Then when you pull out a cutting board, lines will appear on the tomato, guiding you how to dice.

Or you could start with a recipe instead. Lay a recipe book on the table, and the projector maps out your mise en place, with spots for each ingredient you need. A scale would be built into the table, allowing you to ditch teaspoons and cups, and just pour whatever you needed to into a bowl until the table said stop. And when you’re ready to cook, the projector would reveal an induction burner for you to place the pan. It’s a space-efficient, computer-assisted way to cook.





So that’s the Marty McFly side of the kitchen.