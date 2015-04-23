The Perfect Luxury Furniture For Gym Rats

For those who feel their gym time is close to religious, the furniture of your dreams has arrived. Designer couple Laura Baldassari and Alberto Biagetti, the team behind Atelier Biagetti , are known for bouncing ideas off each other to create playful thought experiments on furniture and aesthetics. Their newest series, which debuted in Milan last week, is called Body Building, and incorporates elements of vintage gym equipment into luxury furniture.

The 10-piece collection includes a brushed steel and nude leather bench that looks like a pommel horse, and a stool that looks like a luxe punching bag, with blue horse hair, black leather, and bright synthetic yellow straps. There’s also a crystal table held up by sculptural dumbbells, and a runner that conjures the floor of a vintage gym. In the age of athleisure couture, bringing the gym home may appeal to a surprisingly large group of people. All of the items in the collection are available for purchase, with prices available by request.

[via Wallpaper]SW