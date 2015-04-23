Microsoft Invents A Better Way To Sense Hand Gestures

Imagine strapping on a virtual reality headset, then using your hands to pick up a sword and swing it around your head. Imagine a hazard team able to defuse a complicated bomb from a mile away, just by controlling a robot’s hand as effortlessly as your own. Imagine painting a picture on your computer just by waving a brush in front of your screen. Or, if you prefer, imagine using a computer like in Minority Report, whisking away pages and files just by grabbing them with your hands.

Motion-sensing technology could give rise to a whole new class of user interface.

Handpose, a new innovation by Microsoft Research, could make all that possible, giving computers the ability to accurately and completely track the precise movement of your hands through a Microsoft Kinect, right down to the finger wiggle. While not the first project to make progress in this space–a Leap Motion 2 hooked up to an Oculus Rift can already do this–Microsoft’s software innovation promises to be faster, and it can work from as far away as across the room, on existing hardware or, eventually, on mobile phones.

Using the Handpose software, the first thing a user does is scan his or her hand by holding it up in front of the Kinect to create a 3-D model. In the lab, the process currently takes about a second, which is less than it takes an iPhone Touch ID sensor to accurately measure your fingerprint. Once the system has created a 3-D model of your hand, Handpose allows you to control it on the screen in real-time, at around 30 frames per second. From there, you can use the on-screen hand as if it was a doppelganger of your own.

The Microsoft Kinect was relatively good at detecting your body gestures from the start, says Andrew Fitzgibbon, principal researcher in the machine learning and perception group at Microsoft Research Cambridge. That includes the motion of your legs, your head, and your arms. But one area where the Kinect and other motion and depth-sensing devices are rubbish is figuring out what you’re doing with your hands.

“It can tell roughly where your palm and wrist is, but that’s it,” Fitzgibbon tells me. At best, it can tell if you’re waving at it, but can’t even do something as simple as detect if you’re doing a thumbs up or thumbs down. “We believe that if you could accurately track the positions of a user’s hands, right down to the angle of every knuckle and every digit, we believe motion-sensing technology would give rise to a whole new class of user interface.” Fitzgibbon calls this new class of UI a Direct Physical Interface: one where users could interact with virtual objects just by reaching out and grabbing them as if it were physical.