How Cars Are Made, In 20 GIFs

Think of an automobile factory. It’s a cacophony of whirring robots, massive clunking steel stampers, spark-spitting welders, and buzzing drills. But separate all the steps that go into turning a lump of metal into a shining automobile, convert them into 20 separate GIFs, and the process goes from cacophonous to serene, from chaotic to ballet-like.





At a Toyota automobile line assembly plant in Georgetown, Kentucky, every day starts with the workers doing a series of group stretches. From there, each vehicle is literally pressed out of 8,000-pound blank sheets of steel by being fed through a series of customized presses. Those presses apply over 4,600 tons of pressure to bend the sheets into shape. After they’re inspected for quality, the pieces are racked up, and welded together by humans and robots. From there, a 15,000-pound robot (called “Godzilla” by team members apparently) picks up each car, which at this point weighs over a ton, and hauls it to the inspection line.

The GIFs were created by New York City-based marketing agency 360i for a musical web app that turns a Toyota factory into a sort of DJ mixing board. If you go to the Gifony website, each GIF is accompanied by an isolated sound from the automobile process: the sound of the frame being stamped out of a steel, for example, or the noise of a car’s doors being attached or re-attached. By clicking the GIFs, you can make your own sound mix.

Check out the slide show for more on how cars are made