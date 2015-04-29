advertisement
What Cities Would Look Like Without Their Famous Landmarks

Could you recognize Paris without the Eiffel Tower? What about Sydney without its opera house? Design crowdsourcing site DesignCrowd ran a contest recently asking users to Photoshop the most recognizable tourist destinations out of cities, and the results are unsettling. There’s Mt. Rushmore looking like any boring old mountain, and Agra a barren landscape without its trusty Taj Mahal. Absent their famous architectural structures, these cities look downright naked. See for yourself in our slide show above.SW

