Retrofuturistic Architecture Takes Center Stage In Daniel Arsham’s Beguiling New Film

An abandoned research facility and the sci-fi styled house of a mysterious millionaire set the scene for artist Daniel Arsham ‘s new film. The release is part three of Arsham’s nine part Future Relic series, telling an elusive story of a post-apocalyptic future, narrated by a young girl and her adult self, who is played by Juliette Lewis.

Arsham, who was trained as an architect and works in every medium under the sun–including sculpture and photography–spent the last few years making objects of the present look like millenia-old artifacts. And it was while casting cell phones, laptops, and other tech ephemera in geological substances like rock or crystal that inspired the latest installment of Future Relic.

“I was asked questions about the worlds in which these objects would exist,” Arsham told Co.Design on the inspiration for the film. “I thought, I could write that story.”

“If I’m trying to generate what this future looks like, I need to look to the past,” Arsham thought. With this in mind, he sought out retrofuturistic, architecturally dazzling locations to shoot. And that’s how Bell Laboratories’ ominous, sprawling Holmdel Complex in New Jersey ended up as the backdrop of Lewis’s monologue. Her character speaks to a statue of her father, an important scientist who disappeared under suspicious circumstances when she was a child.

Other scenes show her younger counterpart exploring the iconic Sheats-Goldstein Residence, an incredible, futuristic house built by architect John Lautner in 1963. Lautner’s house’s glass walls and geometric designs were so ahead of their time, they could easily feature in a sci-fi film today. These spaces are so stunning to behold that they end up functioning as fully formed characters in the film, telling their own story. And given that Arsham’s script feels a little staid–an amalgam of many dystopian sci-fi tropes that don’t noticeably distinguish themselves–it’s beneficial that the aesthetics are the real draw here.





Arsham stresses using the past to make the future more believable. “The future I’m interested in is pedestrian and everyday,” he told the New York Times. “It’s broken, but there is also a lightness to it.”