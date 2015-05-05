Why We Still Don’t Have Cheap, Customizable 3-D-Printed Shoes For All

The premise was promising. United Nude, a footwear company known for its experimental designs, enlisted five industry heavyweights to create 3-D-printed high heels that pushed the limits of the technology. Partner 3D Systems would manufacture up to 50 pairs of each style, making them the de facto first commercial runs of 3-D-printed shoes.

It’s stupid to 3-D print an entire shoe.

And the results, crafted by the likes of Zaha Hadid, Ross Lovegrove, and Michael Young? The footwear equivalent of guitar solos: all technical process with little practical function. Plus, at $6,000 a pair, priced far from 3-D printing’s promise of cheap design for all.

For fairness’s sake, United Nude is marketing the nylon-and-rubber pumps as collectible objets, not everyday kicks. Plus they did debut in Milan, during the Furniture Fair, so spectacle was implied.

But if a manufacturer as clued-in as United Nude can’t pull off creating affordable 3-D-printed shoes, who can? And how?

First step is to keep what isn’t broken. “It’s stupid to 3-D print an entire shoe,” says Duann Scott of Spark, Autodesk’s open-source 3-D-printing platform. “Mass-producing a shoe in the traditional way costs a couple of dollars maybe, while 3-D printing one costs hundreds due to time and materials.” Better is to leverage the technology’s strength—its ability to customize—and print only the shoe parts that would benefit from it, such as insoles or cleats.

It’s a lesson SOLS CEO Keegan Schouwenburg learned when her company, which specializes in custom 3-D-printed orthotics, tried to expand into shoe soles. “They were too expensive to make, and the materials were not there in terms of durability and elasticity,” she says of the latter. “As soon as we got the soles to the test phase, people asked where the gel, the leather, and the foam were—those materials associated with comfort.”