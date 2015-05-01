This Table Was Inspired By Data Viz’s Most Hated Chart

Compared to flashier visualization methods, the pie chart is hated by data viz designers , but home decorators might be more forgiving: the Times 4 Coffee Table by Goncalo Campos uses a quartered pie chart as a sexy way to keep your living room organized.

Designed for French design site Polit.fr, the Times 4 is half coffee table, half Lazy Susan. The idea is that you can rotate the table’s top to expose a quarter of the interior storage space at a time. Each section is color-coded, allowing you to keep what’s on–or, in this case, in–your coffee table organized.





There are four sections, which you can use to store and categorize your magazines, books, remotes, game pads, coasters, and so on. To reveal a section, just twist the table top.





Having your buddies over? You might choose to expose the section of coffee table with all your video game controllers. Is a date coming by? Twist the Times 4 around the dial to the space you devote to sophisticated coffee table books.

The Times 4 coffee table’s top is made of a solid beech surface, varnished in a white matte. Inside, you’ll find a laquered tray painted in powder blue, gray, light green, and rose. You can order it for around $1,600 from Polit here.

[via Mocoloco]JB