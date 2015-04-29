Hide Your Loneliness With This Selfie Arm

Selfies are great, but take too many of them and people may start to wonder if you actually have any friends. Why are you never posing in photos with others? Are you some kind of freak? Fear no more: with Selfie Arm, you can maintain the illusion of a normal social life while selfieing to your heart’s content. Artists Aric Snee and Justin Crowe created this fiberglass wonder-product, an arm-shaped selfie stick that makes you appear to be holding your bestie’s hand in every photo. Sure, the product’s hand looks a little gray and formless, but who is to say your friend doesn’t have a rare skin condition? How dare you judge Handy, you monster. Come on Handy, we’re getting out of here.
