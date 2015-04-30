Help Get This Modernist Design Bible Back In Print

As part of a new initiative to revive seminal, out-of-print design books, Designers & Books has assembled a star-studded design team to create a facsimile reprint of Czech designer Ladislav Sutnar’s 1961 masterpiece, Visual Design in Action, for which they’re currently raising funds on Kickstarter . Designers Steven Heller and Reto Caduff, collaborating with publisher Lars Müller, want to produce a “perfect reprint” that the exacting Sutnar would’ve been proud of–one that can sell this screen-addicted generation of creatives on the superiority of ink on paper over Google image search.

Though Sutnar’s legacy is still ubiquitous in visual culture (he’s responsible for the parentheses around American telephone area-code numbers, for example), many contemporary designers don’t know much about his work, or about his rare book that’s more than poised for a revival.





So who was Ladislav Sutnar?

Sutnar was one of the most pioneering modern graphic designers of his time. In his native Czech Republic, he was a celebrated typographer, exhibition designer, and industrial designer; he made toys and glassware, and worked as a design teacher at the State School of Graphic Arts in Prague. After the Nazi occupation of his home country, he immigrated to New York, where he’d designed the Czech Pavilion for the World’s Fair.

Following this span, he remade himself as a graphic designer, working for Sweet’s Catalog Service, a leading distributor of trade and manufacturing catalogues, and doing freelance ad work for businesses like Addo-X, a Swedish manufacturer of business machines, and Carr’s, a shopping plaza.

Soon after, Sutnar became one of the godfathers of contemporary infographics. Working for a range of American businesses, he developed clear visual languages for distilling complex, dry data into simple graphics. The subtly clarifying parentheses around American telephone area-code numbers, which he implemented when they were first introduced by Bell, exemplify one of Sutnar’s main working principles: “A designer’s aim is always to intensify comprehension.”

What is Visual Design in Action and why is it important?