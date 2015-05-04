Relive The ’90s With These Retro Tech GIFs

French designer Guillaume Kurkdjian makes delightful, pastel-hued animations of everything from architectural structures to monsters.
For his new series Electronic Items the artist takes on relics of ’90s technology, from the tape recorder to the remote control car and CD player. Kurkdjian, who is a motion designer by trade, tends to give his animations the look and feel of children’s toys, which from our modern perspective, comes across in this series of gadgets which were once the pinnacle of tech.