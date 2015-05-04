OMA To Build The Netherlands’ Biggest Hotel

Rem Koolhaas’ design firm, OMA, has has been tapped to build a 25-story hotel that will become part of the RAI exhibition and convention center in Amsterdam’s Zuidas business district.

With 650 rooms, and a endless list of amenities including a television studio, a gallery, “3-D, holographic meeting space,” a restaurant, a bar, a spa, and a sculpture garden, the Nhow Amsterdam RAI Hotel will be the biggest hotel in the Netherlands.





The 300-foot-tall hotel’s design which was selected over 10 competitors, resembles three triangular boxes stacked on top of one another at jagged angles around a glass cylinder, a jazzy, cubist-inflected structure.

It echoes the architectural styles of the RAI’s other buildings, which have received national heritage status, including architect Alexander Bodon’s Europahal, from 1961, and an accompanying advertising pillar, called “The Signal,” that displays three-sided signs. It’s expected to become a hub for event planners, exhibitors, and visitors of large, multi-day international events. Construction is planned for 2016.

[via Dezeen]CD