If Photoshop Were A Video Game, You Might Actually Get Some Work Done

Working with Photoshop can often feel like a battle. Now, Brazilian game studio Big Green Pillow has crated the perfect way to take out your pent-up frustration: it transformed the program into an 8-bit video game.

Shotophop, which the team developed at a 48-hour game jam, has a few simple mechanisms. You are a sprite character armed with a color fill gun. To defeat your fiery enemies, you must run onto a patch of color, fill your gun with the eyedropper, and then wait till the enemy is standing on that color so you can paint bucket them into oblivion.





This is harder than it sounds, as we immediately died every time we tried to play the game. Anything developed over two days is going to be pretty basic, but Big Green Pillow’s game still demonstrates impressive creative thinking. We can’t wait til they add the Magnetic Lasso.

[via PetaPixel]