Say Goodbye To Dustpans: The Vacuum Trashcan Is Here

Sweeping sucks. Especially annoying are those last little bits between the pile you’ve swept and the pile that actually ends up in your dustpan; they’re nearly impossible to capture. A new trash can and vacuum combination called Bruno offers a simple solution. The “smartcan” contains a vacuum cleaner. Flip on the suction, sweep stuff into the opening at the bottom of the can, and the vacuum sucks up every last coffee grind dirtying up your floor.

The integrated vacuum is only the beginning of Bruno’s capabilities. The bin comes with a built-in bag storage pod, so whoever took out the last load has no excuse for not putting in a new one. The can senses when the trash bag is filling up, and when the bag supply is getting low, it will send notifications to your smartphone. A notification can also be set up to remind family members when it’s trash day. Bruno’s lid is motion sensitive, so you never have to touch the can. The charger is also built in, and it only needs to be plugged in every 30 days.





The industrial design is nothing to write home about–it resembles any other big white trash can–but hey, it looks better than a pile of cat fur on the floor. Bruno was created by inventors Jim Howard and Lori Montag. It reached its $50,000 Kickstarter goal after being online for one day. Backers who pay $159 can get a Bruno of their own right now, but the prices are going up fast.SW