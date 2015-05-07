Famous Furniture Designs Star In These Noir-Inspired Movie Posters

If you care about the Charles and Ray Eameses of the world more than the Brangelinas, Barcelona-based illustrator Federico Babina ‘s latest movie poster series caters to your design snobbery.

To explore how design creates atmosphere and mood in interior spaces, Babina has imagined 28 legendary furniture designers as directors of noir-ish films. Dubbed Archidesign, his poster series features stylized illustrations of their famous chairs, lamps, and tables. It casts pieces of furniture as more than background props–they’re characters themselves.

“The chairs, armchairs and lamps in these illustrations are the notes that make up the melodies of the environments and define the harmonies,” Babina explains on his website.

He’s rendered the work of Walter Gropius, Alvar Aalto, Charlotte Perriand, Gio Ponti, and more in his signature retro graphic style in this quick design history. Archidesign prints are available for purchase for $25 each here.CD