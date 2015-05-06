10 Classic Porn Movies Get A Tasteful Redesign

Adult videos often get the short end of the stick in the graphic design department. Consequently, the covers of even classic porn movies are often as lurid as they are crude: at best, a garish phantasmagoria of boobs, snatch, and dongs that does nothing to illustrate what makes that film unique.

Lola, a Spanish advertising and design agency, in collaboration with the Tata&Friends design studio decided that some of the classic porn movies ranging from the 1970s to ’90s needed a more elegant look. As a one-off, personal project, Lola redesigned the covers of 10 classic porn DVDs, and re-issued them as an elegant boxed set, called the No Shame collection.





The new covers are all very clean, but whether they’re “classy” is up for debate. Thematically, they’re all linked by their bold use of a single color, as well as a single object from the film that best summarizes the plot, usually covered in a suggestive white fluid.

In the case of Debbie Does Dallas, that’s a football helmet; for The Devil in Miss Jones, it’s a pair of Satan’s horns; and for Deep Throat, it’s a pair of lips with a diamond for a uvula. Other movies in the collection are Taboo, Mona: The Virgin Nymph, Behind The Green Door, House of Dreams, and more.

But it’s too bad they didn’t have this set when I was a teenager. Maybe then, my mother would have actually believed me when I told her that the stash of porn DVDs she’d accidentally stumbled upon were art films.

See the entire collection of images here.

[via Subtraction]JB