Text Nothing But Taylor Swift Lyrics With This iOS Keyboard

Anyone with ears realizes that Taylor Swift has mastered the art of language in the lyrics to her impossibly catchy pop songs. Listening to albums like 1989, I often wonder why I try to write at all. What form of communication could be elevated above a line like “Bakers gonna bake, bake, bake, bake, bake”?

Now I no longer have to worry: an iOS keyboard app called TayText has saved the day by allowing you to text exclusively in Taylor Swift lyrics. The app gives you several categories full of lyrics to choose from with appropriately Swiftian titles: Just Beginning, Into You, Over You, Missing You, It’s Over, Trouble, Growing Up, Haters, Party On, Preach and Random. We’re only a little disappointed that one of the categories isn’t “Mean.”

The app is likely to be short lived. Swift is well known for her protectiveness over her brand, infamously swooping down to stop Etsy sellers who were using her lyrics on their crafts after she trademarked many key phrases from her new album. And thats why you should get this app before it’s too late. Long live the goddess T-Swift.

[via Mashable]SW