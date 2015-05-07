Walk On Water With Christo’s Tremendous New Art Installation

Christo , the artist known for sprawling installations with his late wife Jeanne-Claude *, is building what might be his most ambitious artwork to date: floating piers that will span two miles, letting visitors quite literally walk on water.

The piers will be built on Lake Iseo, about 60 miles east of Milan, and they’ll be covered in 750,000 square feet of glittery yellow fabric, appearing like gold veins in the water. The walkways will stretch from the town of Sulzano to the island Monte Isola and completely encircle San Paolo Island. So instead of taking a ferry from one island to the next, visitors can walk over the lake. The installation is expected to be built in June 2016, and it’ll stay up for 16 days.

[via the New York Times]

*A previous version of this article listed Christo’s wife’s name as Jean-Claude. She is Jeanne-Claude. We regret the error.SW