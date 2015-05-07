The Perfect Plate For Obnoxious Foodie Instagrams

We’ve all been there. At some point in life, some fancy restaurant places a car payment of foie gras right in front of your face. You take a photo to savor the moment. And while it’s as blurry as your wine-impaired eyesight, you post that foul brown pile of liver onto Instagram. Maybe you even tag the restaurant that served it to you for good measure.

Nobody looks good. But a new set of plates in circulation at Tel Aviv-based Carmel Wineries have been designed with the perfect Instagram in mind.

The first is called the Limbo. Coming in white or black, with high, curved backs, the plates serve as a sort of natural lightbox or curtain to the dish–reflecting light back onto your food, or creating a shadowy backdrop to help colors pop. The result? An Instagram photo that looks like a professional photo shoot.





The second is called the 360. It’s basically a plate that spins on a Lazy Susan, with a makeshift tripod built in to hold your phone. It allows you to film video while spinning the dish with a romantic flourish.





For better or for worse, the plates are just a promotional item being used to advertise a dinner series dreamt up by the global marketing firm for Carmel Wineries. But would it be all that bad* to make these things standard?

*Yes, yes it probably would.

