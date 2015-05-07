Google’s New Headquarters Are Still A Go … Eventually

Last February, Google shared plans for a grandiose expansion of its Mountain View headquarters, designed by Danish architects Bjarke Ingels Group and British designer Thomas Heatherwick. But in a vote Tuesday, the Mountain View City Council denied Google development rights for the full parcel of land on which the company had planned for the expansion. Instead, LinkedIn made a passionate plea , and procured rights to develop 1.5 million square feet of the same North Bayshore district Google had wanted. As a result, Google was given rights to develop just 500,000 square feet in the same zone–enough to build about a quarter of its original four-building vision . In other words, Google has a lot of land that they can’t develop upon further without permission.





You might assume that Google is giving up on its expansion plans, and the project is dead in the water. But that’s not the case. A source tells us that the project is most certainly delayed, but as more development rights become available in Mountain View, Google still plans to pursue the vision.

Dave Radcliffe, vice president of real estate and workplace services for Google, released an official statement to the press: “We know the City Council had a tough decision to make last night and thank them and our community for more than six hours of debate. We’re pleased Council has decided to advance our Landings site and will continue to work with the City on Google’s future in Mountain View.”

This story has been updated for accuracy regarding development rights.MW