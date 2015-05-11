How Christians Against Gay Marriage Use The Bible To Excuse Their Bigotry

Scott Bateman , a designer at The Nib, has news for Christians who use the Bible to justify their opposition to gay marriage: better lay off the bacon, too.

In a brutally efficient flowchart, Bateman lays bare the absurdity of cherry-picking which Bible commandments to follow. Yes, the Book of Leviticus calls it an abomination for a “man to lie with another man.” The Book of Leviticus also bans people from eating pork products, getting divorces, getting tattoos, and engaging in other staples of daily life that you’d never find someone raising a protest sign against.

Of course, there is some nuance here: Christians have long dispensed with many of the commandments of the Old Testament, like keeping kosher, and standards have changed greatly over the past century. Divorces are now common, and Pope Francis has even advocated for family planning. This leads to the conclusion that people who oppose gay marriage because of their Christian values are really just using Christianity as an excuse. Lame.

See more of Bateman’s work here.SW