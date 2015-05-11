Are You A Freelancer? Confused About Hourly Rates? Use This Calculator

Figuring out your hourly rate as a designer can be a huge pain. Worrying whether you’re over- or undercharging is tedious, and then there’s the pressing issue of whether your rate will allow you to pay rent and eat. Website design management service BeeWits has created a quick and easy hourly rate calculator to help ease the burden on freelance web designer.
The tool asks questions about your current income and your expected workload in the next year, along with expenses like rent and equipment. Then it spits out the hourly rate you should charge. Now when your clients complain, you can just blame the robot.SW