Smart Alarm Clock For Heavy Sleepers Promises To Get You Out Of Bed Fast

There are copious gadgets today that purportedly help with every sleep-related problem out there. Yet those of us who are heavy sleepers know that waking up can still be a challenge. Hyperalarm claims to be the first smart alarm that’s designed specifically for heavy sleepers.





Madrid design studio Think Big Factory is using Hyperalarm to tackle the heavy sleeping problem from several angles. First, it elected to use high-frequency sounds for the alarm, with interwoven pitches that make it hard for your brain to get used to the sound and fall back asleep. Because the device–which looks a bit like an overgrown salt shaker–is integrated with your phone via Bluetooth, you can set the alarm so that it won’t turn off until you’ve picked up the device and exited the room. The device alerts you when it’s running low on battery so you never set an alarm that won’t go off. In the future, Think Big Factory also plans to release other sounds to use with the device, such as calming noises that could help you get to sleep as well as wake up.





Now, any sleep lover knows that even this kind of high-tech solution isn’t always enough to get us up. Anyone could just move the Hyperalarm to another room and go straight back to bed. Ultimately, if we want to sleep, even the smartest technology isn’t going to stop us–if it’s too effective, we may just stop using it. But for those times when you have a meeting or a flight early in the morning, Hyperalarm could make sure any tardiness on your part is a conscious choice, and not an accident. The Hyperalarm is currently on Indiegogo, where it’s trying to raise $236,000 for production. The current early bird price for a Hyperalarm is $111. There’s currently no ship date listed, but hopefully the alarm will arrive soon enough to wake you up for that big 7 am meeting.