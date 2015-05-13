Disappear In The Concrete Jungle With Urban Camouflage

A new line of clothing called Architectural Camouflage , by the Brooklyn-based studio Snarkitecture , rethinks camouflage patterns for urban environments. Its prints are available in hex tiles, for you to blend into any bathroom floor, subway tiles, for you to melt away in the vast underground, and marble, for hiding in all of those swank lobbies where you’d rather not get harassed by reception.





Each fabric is printed at a 1:1 scale. So if you stand next to the right wall wearing the right shirt, you really will disappear.

Architectural Camouflage is on sale now at Print All Over Me. Its pieces start at $38. Buy it here.

[via Dezeen]MW