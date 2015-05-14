This Wool Cardigan Doubles As A Physical Therapist

Physical therapy can be a debilitating experience for the body and psyche. There’s the discomfort from the exercises, as well as anxiety about whether you are doing them correctly. The monitoring devices you wear are bulky and stigmatizing, telegraphing that there’s something not quite right with you. Plus, if you’re elderly or suffering from cognitive conditions such as dementia, the process can seem like a slippery memory: What was I supposed to do? How was I supposed to do it? And what was it supposed to feel like?

One solution is Vigour, a knitted wool cardigan that uses aural feedback to motivate patients to move. Conceived of as a therapeutic device for older adults, the sweater features four integrated sensors— two in the lower back and one under each arm—which monitor the wearer’s activity during exercises and throughout the day.





Printed circuit boards bonded to the knit measure the stretch of each sensor. The PCBs then send that information via conductive fiber to a removable Bluetooth transmitter located on the neck of the cardigan.

Its seamless integration of sensors and fabric provide a new paradigm for biometric clothing.

Vigour’s accompanying iPad app uses this data to give direct feedback to both the sweater’s wearer and the physiotherapist, helping them both visualize progress. It also allows them to customize each sensor’s sound and vibration, providing another way to track effort in each targeted area.

Vigour’s unexpected form was “a very conscious decision” says interactive designer Martijn Ten Bhömer, who collaborated on the project with Dutch eldercare specialists De Wever. “An earlier prototype was a more tight-fitting shirt, but it was not comfortable and aesthetically pleasing enough for our target group of older adults,” he explains. “Plus, the families and caregivers thought it looked too much like a medical instrument.”