Ingenious Bookshelves Turn Your Books Into Art

A book crammed onto a shelf is more or less wasted. This isn’t the 1890s. You’ve got Netflix to watch, so you aren’t reading those books again. What are they, then? They’re nostalgic decoration, a way to remember great stories of yore.

So why not play up books’ aesthetic properties? Tape Shelf, by the Japanese studio 3xDesign, lets you hang them on the wall like art.





The Tape Shelf is not a shelf, but a series of brackets that you push-pin into the wall around a book’s four corners, allowing the book to float on the wall with its cover in full display. The illusion is that the books are taped up all ad hoc style, but of course you know different; you read at least 30% of Infinite Jest, and you want anyone who walks through your living room to know it.

The project debuted at the Milan Design Week, but it doesn’t appear to be for sale yet.

