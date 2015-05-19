The Best UX Visuals Follow These 2 Rules

David McCandless, data journalist and infographic expert, explains in a compelling TED Talk how most of our brainpower goes into sight, though we may be hardly aware of it. Speaking about how the brain deals with incoming information, he notes that we’re only aware of 0.7% of what’s actually coming in: “…the bulk of it is visual,” says McCandless, “And it’s pouring in—it’s unconscious.”

This is the second in a series of excerpts from the ebook Interaction Design Best Practices: Mastering the Tangibles by Jerry Cao, Kamil Zieba and Matt Ellis of UXPin , a UX design platform.

We humans are sight-driven creatures.

Vision is our dominant sense. While other animals rely more on hearing and smell, we humans are sight-driven creatures. This fact has major implications for interaction design. It means that every visual decision you make for your product will have an enormous impact on the interaction, even if only subconsciously on the part of the user. Stephen P. Anderson, a product design consultant, points out that visuals will affect more than the experience–-they’ll also affect the user’s behavior. This means that a good visual design can improve sales, increase signups and conversions, and encourage certain user behaviors.

The visual is often taken for granted in interaction design, but here are two basic rules for respecting the dominance of human vision.

Your navigation needs to act like a GPS.

1. Crystal clear navigation and orientation.

Users browsing the web are not unlike nomads. People have a general sense of where they want to go but still need some direction and cues. The way they do it is by creating mental maps, and as visual creatures, we’re going to need a few visual markers to find our way. Your navigation needs to act like a GPS: Users need to know their current location, what routes are possible, and what the next steps should be.

“Breadcrumbs” are the most explicit way of satisfying all three requirements. This treatment leaves a clear visual trail for users to track their visit. But breadcrumbs must be treated as a backup option for users, because they’re not a visually intuitive method of clicking between pages. They’re mostly used in sites with complex hierarchies, such as e-commerce sites, and aren’t required for simpler sites.

When it comes to the primary navigation, you need to make a strong visual impression.

Signifying words, breadcrumbs, links—in addition to menus, search fields, and clickable icons— are all sight-based tools in your design toolbox that help you create a sense of orientation and navigation. When it comes to the primary navigation, you need to make a strong visual impression.

Skullcandy’s Supreme Sound site is a great example of a visual-based navigation system. Not only does it have a simple and understandable vertical menu on the right side of the screen, but the icons themselves are enticing pictures. The vertical menu highlights in red the current location (providing orientation), while the horizontal menu includes drop-downs for further exploration (providing navigation). If you’re interacting with the content, the blue calls-to-action also provide unmissable next steps (thanks to their standout color).