9 Top Designers On What Every New Grad Should Know

‘Tis the season. Caps are flying all across the country as the latest generation of design graduates collect their sheepskins. Soon, they’ll hit the pavement, looking for their first real jobs. Should they head to Silicon Valley? Should they toss their sketchbooks and learn to code? We asked designers from Huge, Sagmeister & Walsh, Autodesk, and more if they had any pearls of wisdom for design graduates as they start their careers. Here’s what they had to say.

Be nice. No one wants to hire assholes, no matter how talented you are.

Gadi Amit, president and principal designer of New Deal Design

Design graduates must be able to show design clarity borne out of complexity. They must be able to form a clear concept and amalgamate many components and constraints into one magical experience of physical and digital design. It goes beyond any single object, process, or skill.





Tim Brown, president and CEO of Ideo

It is important to be thoughtful about the culture of the organization you are joining or building. Be mindful of how it might feed or constrain your creativity. Don’t just think about what the organization does but also how it behaves.

Stefan Sagmeister, partner at Sagmeister & Walsh

A young design graduate should be able to do what most designers claim to not be important: to know how to make things look good. We can find lots of people with decent ideas, and lots of people who are proficient in digital crafts, and very few who really know form.





Jessica Walsh, partner at Sagmeister & Walsh

When you’re young, you can more easily take financial risks if you don’t have a family to feed or a mortgage to pay. So I suggest not worrying so much about making a huge paycheck right away, but focusing on figuring out what you’re most passionate about. Find the studios or designers you really admire, and try to work and learn from them, even if it means an internship. Real work experience can be better than your education in some cases, and you should understand the value of that. Work hard, do the type of work you love doing, and stay passionate and persistent. Bring a unique voice and put your personality in whatever kind of work you are doing. Also: be nice, because no one wants to hire assholes or egomaniacs, no matter how talented you are.

The idea that luck plays a big role in our careers just isn’t true.

Maria Giudice, vice president of user experience at Autodesk

If you’re coming out of design school today, you’re uniquely positioned to be an incredible leader. Tech culture is starting to be a commodity, but design experience can not be commoditized. You’ve already learned systems thinking, design thinking, how to analyze, how to use your intuition, and how to execute to get shit done. All of those skillsets can be directly applied to leadership positions in business.