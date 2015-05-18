Turn Any Stupid Piece Of Fruit Into A Smart Button

Do you still hit the spacebar when you type? So lame. Nobody hits the spacebar anymore. Instead, all the kids stick their thumbs in a piece of coconut cream pie instead. Sure, it’s messy, but just be glad they didn’t choose blueberry.

This zany premise is the promise of the Makey Makey Go, by Joylabz. It’s comprised of a USB stick that slides into your computer, and an alligator clip that you can connect to almost any imaginable object–from coins to Jell-O to donuts (it just needs to be slightly conductive of electricity)–and that object can be programmed as any key on your keyboard or mouse.





Technically, the Makey Makey Go is a sequel to its predecessor, the Makey Makey. The difference is that the Makey Makey connected to several devices at once through a small pile of cords–and in turn, also required you to clip the Makey Makey to yourself to work. So the user of a Makey Makey would be stuck on a cord themselves.





The Go is streamlined and untethered. One device, one plug, and you’re creatively button mashing.

Of course the creators have all sorts of real-world inventions they built with the Go, like a smart foil sword that could count its hits, and a Slip ‘n Slide that takes a photo when you splashed into the water at the end. And that’s really the idea of this simpler version of the hardware. Given just one programmable button rather than many, the Go becomes less some complicated circuit for hacking, and more of a fun and immediate way to implement a connected, touch-sensitive object anywhere in your life.

The Go is available to pre-order for $20. It ships this November.

[via Wired]