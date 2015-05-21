Strangely Common Ways To Die In Each State

A new map from the Center for Disease Control looks at the most unique way to die in each state. This strange way of looking at the stats does not mean these are common ways to die, however, the CDC writes on their site that some of these causes killed less than 100 people in a given state.

Some of the statistics make sense–flu deaths are more prevalent in northern states, presumably because of their harsh winters, while lung disease afflicts more people in coal mining states. Disturbingly, “law enforcement intervention” is the listed cause in several western states. This map also reveals the unfortunate reality that Americans are still dying of tuberculosis and malnutrition; illnesses which are more frequent in developing nations.

via CDC

The map also exposes some of the quirks and ambiguities of death certificates: many of the causes listed begin with “other,” such as “other acute ischemic heart diseases” in Oklahoma. Listing what the cause of death wasn’t is pretty useless information. The CDC writes that the visualization highlights the need for better protocols for death certification across the country.

[via Mother Jones]SW