Smart Bras Aren’t As Stupid As They Sound

For Ashley Tyler, a designer and former director at Ralph Lauren, Nautica, and Levi’s, the premise seems so obvious. “When you think about it, it’s hard to believe it isn’t already out there,” she says of Sensilk ’s Fight Tech bra, which measures metrics such as heart rate, respiratory rate, and calories burned, and then offers actionable points on all. “Well, the technology is out there,” she corrects herself, handing me the Flight Tech prototype, which is as silky and as light as a camisole. “But it comes in a form that is thick, plastic, and clunky. This isn’t.”

Wearables’ usual approach? First consider men, then make cosmetic tweaks for the ladies.

Created by design engineer Donald Yang, an Oracle and Hewlett-Packard alum, Sensilk is biometric clothing aimed firmly at the red-hot female sportswear market. Yet unlike other personal health-monitoring options—Fitbits, smartwatches, and strap-on monitors placed around the chest or leg—Sensilk is using apparel as its platform, with its debut smart tech product a bottom-up design tailored to women.

It is a sea change from wearables’ usual approach, where look, size, and choice of materials seem to first consider men, and then get cosmetically tweaked for the ladies. Plus Sensilk is a rarity in that the vast majority of biometric clothing manufacturers only make men’s options currently.

Clothing is not a one-size-fits-all device, so fit and fabrication were Sensilk’s foremost challenges. “Women have more hills and valleys than men,” says Tyler, who designed the Flight Bra after mentoring Yang at famed incubator Highway 1. “So we really needed to nail down the fabric, as that affects wear and drape.” Good memory and support were priorities, as was a soft, malleable feel. The design needed to be modern to reflect the cutting-edge technology, but “I didn’t want to look like I was going out to a nightclub,” Tyler adds. The sensors also had to remain firmly near the heart despite the wearer’s activity; otherwise the readers wouldn’t be accurate.





Made of a moisture-wicking polyester, nylon, and spandex blend, the final design is “seamless, simple, and sensual,” Tyler says, and features breathable mesh panels and gently padded inserts. It comes in five sizes (XS-XL), a larger span than most other biometric clothes.

But most inspired is the proprietary SOAR soft sensor, comprising silver fiber woven into two bird-wing-like designs on the underside of the bra’s front elastic. The placement is unobtrusive, maximizes comfort, and allows the bra to “pick up tiny biometric signals in really crowded gyms, something most other biometric monitors can’t do,” Yang says.