Why Cortana On An iPhone Can Never Beat Siri

But no matter how smart or funny she is, Cortana won’t become the de facto voice assistant for your iPhone or Android device. Because while Cortana may be very fluent at speaking your language, Siri is fully integrated with iOS; not only is it always listening, it’s able to access parts of the phone Cortana simply can’t.

Siri

The Real Appeal Of Voice

When you look at scenarios where voice search has an advantage over traditional UIs, it’s typically does three big things in concert to transform itself into that magical personal assistant interface that Apple teased back in 1987.

First, it can allow you to find extremely specific information quickly. Why go to the trouble of opening weather app when you can just say, ask aloud, “What’s the weather?” and get an answer? You could call this magic omniscience.

Second, it can allow you to do extremely specific things quickly. Yes, this is very closely related to but distinguished from the first point. Say you want to send a text message. Whereas a folder or menu based UIs may make you click into your address book, tap a name, tap that you want to send them a text, and then type your text, Siri allows you to say “Send a message to Mom saying ‘hello,’” no digging through kingdom, phylum, genus, species of your operating system required. This is not a shortcut to information, but a shortcut to action. You could call this magic omnipotence.

Third, it’s always listening, which makes something accessible from any part of the OS. Whereas a traditional Google search requires you to load google.com, type in a search query, and hit “search,” a voice command could be eavesdropping from any app. You might not realize it, but you can actually go into your Android phone to have it search any time you say “Okay Google”–no button presses required. You can do the same thing on the iPhone, too, setting it to make Siri to respond any time you say “hey Siri.” The Xbox One allows you to say “Xbox On” to turn it on, along with countless other commands. You could call this magic omnipresence.