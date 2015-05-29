Google Unveils The Gmail Of Photos We’ve Been Wanting For Years

A couple weeks ago, Yahoo unveiled a new update to Flickr that made Flickr worth taking seriously again . But, as often happens in the world of tech, it only took two weeks for someone to release a photo service that makes Flickr’s update look old hat. That was Google, which at yesterday’s I/O 2015 conference unveiled Google Photos , a slick new service that is basically the Gmail for Photos we’ve wanted for years.





Do you remember webmail before Gmail? It’s really awful to think about. Super crunched storage space meant that you might only have room for 2 megabytes of email before you had to start deleting stuff — that’s not a typo, that’s what Hotmail actually offered before Gmail rolled out in 2006. And email search was totally broken, requiring anyone who got more than a few emails a day to spend most of his time organizing his mail, instead of replying to it. Gmail changed all that: it gave you enough storage so that most people never had to worry about running out, and sophisticated enough search that you never had to manually sort anything.

Everything Yahoo’s latest Flickr update does, Google Photos does better.

Now that all of us have at least a few digital cameras in our lives between smartphones, tablets, and point-and-shoots, photo management is the new email. We take thousands of pictures, with no good way to keep these massive photo libraries organized. And searching for photos is even more nightmarish than searching for email: unless you keep everything tagged (and no one does), you’ve got to murkily hunt through your library based solely on memory every time you want to find a specific image.

At I/O 2015, Bradley Horowitz, boss of Streams, Photos, and Sharing at Google, said it best: “Devices can now record every single moment of your life. The problem is, you don’t get a second life to review the first one.” Which is where Google Photos comes in, leveraging Google-scale technology, Material Design, and sophisticated computer vision algorithms to make sure you don’t need a second life to find and relive the most beautiful moments of your past.





A little secret: Google has always had pretty magical photo technology that could do an amazing job automatically sorting and surfacing your best photos for you. The problem, as Fast Company‘s senior tech reporter Harry McCracken noted in our Google I/O 2015 live blog, is that this magic photo tech always had the albatross of Google’s failed social network, Google+, hanging around its neck. Google Photos finally cuts off this albatross, and makes it accessible to everyone.

Facial recognition has never been this sophisticated.

In a lot of ways, the new Google Photos has a lot in common with the latest Flickr update, except it’s more powerful. Both services automatically scour your smartphone or computer for images and videos, and invisibly beam them to the cloud. But while Flickr “only” gives you 1TB of storage to play with, Google Photos will store everything you throw at it, including RAW images (unlike Flickr). Like Flickr, Google Photos is also capable of letting you search your images by content and location: for example, by finding all pictures of dogs, or all photos taken in Egypt. But Google Photos allows this content search to be more granular: you can literally type in a search for a photo of the “Golden Retriever near pyramids” and Google Photos will dig it up for you, figuring out the correct Egyptian golden retriever based upon its knowledge of over 250,000 landmarks around the world, which is also how it can add geolocation data to photos taken before GPS’s and navigation satellites even existed.