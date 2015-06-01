Gorgeous Photos Of Buddhist Temples Will Make You Want To Quit Your Job And Become A Monk

Buddhist monks can own nothing other than their red robes and a bowl with which to beg. Yet through the generosity of their communities, they can build massive, beautiful temples with details as rich as any cathedral.

Photographer Colin Miller* documented these spaces on a recent trip through China’s Sichuan province. His photos burst with the almost psychedelic artistry of the monks surroundings as they go about their daily life. Most impressive are his shots of the Seda Buddhist Institute, the largest Tibetan Buddhist school in the world, where tens of thousands of monks can live at once. Their robes form a red sea, filling the temple’s courtyard. Miller gives us a peek into a world that few Westerners ever see with images so vibrant, we almost feel like we’re there with him.

[via Slate]

*A previous version of this article spelled Colin Miller’s name incorrectly. We regret the error.SW