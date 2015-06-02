Abstract Murals Hide Folding Chairs In Plain Sight

What if your folding chairs were so beautiful you could store them in plain sight? That’s the idea behind Pop Mural , a series of three wall hangings that contain six flattened chairs.

Designer Alexander Gendell previously created the chairs as part of his foldable furniture (Folditure) line: the Maya, Star and Leaf. The chairs attach to the mural using a latch, and on the wall, they look like something Jean Arp might’ve created. To use the chairs, just pull them out of the wall hanging and fold them out. A textile design shows through the hanging’s gaps, completing the artwork whether you’re using the chairs as furniture or wall decor.

Pop Mural is part of a run of six. Prices are available upon request from info@folditure.com.

[via Dezeen]SW