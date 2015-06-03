The Picnic Basket Revamped For The 21st Century

Picnics have always been one of the great joys of a lazy summer. Eating sandwiches and drinking spiked lemonade outside on a hot day is the perfect way to forget about the spiritually vacant overstimulation of our daily lives. Not in the hands of Madrid design studio Atelier Teratoma. Atelier Teratoma has designed a futuristic picnic basket to ensure that you’re plugged in all the time. The basket looks like a jet pack out of the Space Age, and it comes with two silver pillows, speakers, USB ports for charging devices, a Bluetooth-connected screen to communicate with other picnic goers, and a solar panel that allows the basket to charge itself. Granted, it would be difficult to carry your average organic picnic supplies in this “basket,” but at least there are cup holders to store your Soylent! The future is truly marvelous.
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens