The Picnic Basket Revamped For The 21st Century

Picnics have always been one of the great joys of a lazy summer. Eating sandwiches and drinking spiked lemonade outside on a hot day is the perfect way to forget about the spiritually vacant overstimulation of our daily lives. Not in the hands of Madrid design studio Atelier Teratoma. Atelier Teratoma has designed a futuristic picnic basket to ensure that you’re plugged in all the time. The basket looks like a jet pack out of the Space Age, and it comes with two silver pillows, speakers, USB ports for charging devices, a Bluetooth-connected screen to communicate with other picnic goers, and a solar panel that allows the basket to charge itself. Granted, it would be difficult to carry your average organic picnic supplies in this “basket,” but at least there are cup holders to store your Soylent! The future is truly marvelous.