The Fascinating Science Of Aesthetics

Our aesthetic tastes are as unique as our DNA. Or are they? Sure, you may adore a Cézanne still-life while your friend absolutely hates it. But research has shown that many people share certain aesthetic preferences, such as landscape paintings and the color blue. Human biology may help explain why.

A new study out of Yahoo Labs looked at what kind of aesthetics attract people, using a relatively new tool: digital photo filters. The researchers wanted to know whether manipulated images on the web engage people more than unfiltered ones. They assessed 7.6 million photos from Instagram and Flickr, and controlled for variables like the number of followers and how many tags a photo had. The results showed a distinct difference: people are 21% more likely to view filtered photos and 45% more likely to comment on them, compared to regular photos.

Italian Landscape, ca. 1650, Jan Both

One reason for this difference might be that filters help tell a story. “People are adding filters to try and match the narrative that’s in their head at the time when they take the shot,” says David Ayman Shamma, one of the study authors. Someone might choose a faded, scratched filter for a photo of a favorite old bar, and this old-timey effect supports the viewer’s understanding of the image. If a filter lets our brains process the content of a photo more easily (something called “perceptual fluency”), it can make us like the image more.

Filters may also stir up emotions that draw people to the image. The study authors note this connection—their findings mirror other studies showing that emotional response drives people’s engagement in social media. “Filters could have an effect on how the viewer feels,” explains Oshin Vartanian, a psychologist who studies cognitive neuroscience at the University of Toronto Scarborough, and who wasn’t involved in the study. “And there’s strong evidence for a link between an emotional response and aesthetic preferences.”

Detail of Femme assise, 1902-03, Pablo Picasso

The Yahoo Labs study is just the latest addition to centuries of thought on aesthetics—scientific and otherwise. In another (mostly tongue-in-cheek) attempt to identify people’s artistic tastes, two Russian artists surveyed people in 10 countries in the 1990s to find out their “most wanted” and “least wanted” paintings. The pair polled over 10,000 people in China, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Kenya, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United States about their aesthetic preferences by asking questions like “What’s your favorite color?” and “Do you prefer indoor or outdoor scenes?”

If it looks like the kind of environment in which you could survive and thrive, you’re going to have an aesthetic preference for it.

The survey results revealed that people across the world generally liked—and disliked—many of the same things in artwork. All 10 countries preferred the color blue, which isn’t a surprise. Studies dating back to the 1940s have shown people presented with a palette of colors typically choose blue as their favorite. The prevalent theory to explain this: People subconsciously associate colors with things of the same color that they’ve seen in the past. So when someone sees the color blue, it reminds them of pleasant blue skies and clear water, and this influences their preference for it. Blue skies and clear water also have a universally positive association, which may explain why so many people across different cultures prefer blue.