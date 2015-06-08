This Generative Music Video Is Different Every Time You Watch It

At first glimpse, the video to “ Dennis ,” a song by the little known electronic musician popcorn_10 , doesn’t look like much. Colorful shapes fly by, inserting themselves into iridescent sockets. But watch again, and you’ll see a different video (look closely). Watch 5, 10, 20 more times, and you’ll never see the same video twice. It’s like an ’80s T-shirt come to life.





The video, created in collaboration with with interactive producers Always & Forever Computer Entertainment, uses parameters dictated by its code to generate geometric shapes as the video plays. The shapes and their movement are attuned to the changes in rhythm and sound in the song. It’s also possible to turn the camera while watching the video, like you would while using a virtual reality device, to see the 3-D renderings from a different angle. Play the video again, and it will look similar, but never exactly the same.

Sure, we’d like to see a generative video that produces more dramatic results, but “Dennis” shows us that the potential is there to make music videos more than a passive viewing experience.

[via Prosthetic Knowledge]SW