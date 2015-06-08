This Music Video Brings A Rainbow Of ’80s Gadgets To Life

Dropbear Digital is a film and animation studio based out of Melbourne, Austria. Founded by designer Jonathon Chong, Dropbear specializes in stop-motion music videos and commercials .

Its latest video, for the track Quack Fat by New Zealand born artist Opiuo, is really a delight. A stop-motion extravaganza of throwback audio accessories and vintage gaming, the video uses 240 cassettes, 56000 feet of video tape, 108 floppy discs, a vintage boomback and one retro Walkman to make it all come to life. It’s like a dream you’d have if you nodded off in a Sam Goody store circa 1987.

The track itself is a little unfortunate, but even with the sound off, this is a gem of a video. Watch old analog tapes become pixels for stop-motion games of Pong, Space Invaders, 3.5-inch floppy discs become Tetris pieces, or a vintage Walkman waddle around like a mother duck.

It’s all weird, and kind of random, but how else do you make a music video for a track whose signature beat is the sound of a synthesizer repetitively quacking. In another context, though, it’s easy to imagine this video playing on a Children’s Television Workshop show like Sesame Street or Electric Company.JB