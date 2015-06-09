How Apple Is Quietly Preparing Us For The Merging Of iOS And OS X

With its giant phones and tiny laptops, it makes less and less sense that Apple’s OS X and iOS operating systems are completely separate platforms. Even if one has a touch screen and the other does not, should the design language between the two really be so different?

Apple certainly doesn’t think so. In the past, we’ve seen Apple bring iOS-like features such as Launchpad, Notification Center, to OS X, along with unifying apps such as Mail, Calendar, Messages, and Apps between the two platforms. And during yesterday’s WWDC Keynote, Apple announced new versions of OS X and iOS that teased even more new features that will bring the two operating systems closer than ever before.





An On-Screen Keyboard With A Trackpad-Like Controls





In iOS 9, Apple is adding some gesture controls to its keyboard. It’ll work just like your old iPad and iPhone keyboard that you know, except with one big difference: hold down two fingers anywhere on the keyboard, and it turns into a virtual trackpad that lets you control the cursor.

Apple showed off how handy this control would be for highlighting text in a document, and it’s easy to imagine the utility of this gesture in any other experience a developer might want to translate 1:1 from a laptop app to a mobile app.





Full-Screen Apps

iOS apps run full screen. They always have because, let’s face it, would you want to see eight apps open on your iPhone’s screen? But by default, OS X apps run in self-contained windows by default–just like papers you have shuffled and stacked on a “desktop.” Of course it’s possible to run full-screen apps in OS X, but it’s never been emphasized in quite the same way as iOS.