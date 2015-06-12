How Pyrex Transformed The Way We Cook

The story of how the kitchenware brand Pyrex first entered America’s kitchens reads like a tall tale. The saga began in 1913 when Corning scientists were investigating new applications for the heavy-duty glass that was originally used for railroad lanterns.

In 1914, Bessie Littleton, the wife of a Corning scientist, took a battery jar made from Nonex—what Corning called its temperature-resistant borosilicate glass—and used it to bake a sponge cake. She marveled at how the cooking time was shorter compared to conventional cookware (which would’ve been metal or ceramic) and how the glass allowed her to monitor how the cake was doing on all sides.





“Corning has a long history of retooling things and moving them into different areas,” says Regan Brumagen, the co-curator of America’s Favorite Dish: Celebrating a Century of Pyrex, an exhibition on view at the Corning Museum of Glass until March 17, 2016. Through personal narratives, over 300 objects, and vintage marketing materials, the show demonstrates how the brand made multi-purpose cookware that performed fantastically in a variety of circumstances, shaped the modern kitchen, and looked darn good in the process.





Corning tweaked and refined the material, and in 1915, the company launched the inaugural 12-piece line of Pyrex, which consisted of casseroles and baking dishes in assorted sizes.

“It was a hard sell at first since Americans thought cooking in glass was freaky-sounding,” Brumagen says.

When the product hit store shelves, it was well received, but regarded as a luxury object because of cost. To stoke sales, Corning retooled the formula and process to make production more efficient. It also ramped up marketing campaigns that emphasized the unique material properties that caught Betsy Littleton’s eye: that glass heated more quickly and evenly than metal and it was transparent. “You could literally ‘see what’s cooking,'” Brumagen says. “Pyrex also came out right before World War I and during the war metal was in short supply so there was a patriotic drive behind buying the product.”





Corning’s strategies worked and by 1919, the company sold more than 4 million Pyrex cookware items.