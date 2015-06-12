From Thomas Heatherwick, A Cancer Care Center Where Nature Helps Heal

Plenty research shows that green space and natural light can improve our mental and physical well-being. Just looking at plants can make us happier , help us relax , and increase productivity.





With these therapeutic qualities in mind, Heatherwick Studio has designed a new Maggie’s Centre in Leeds, U.K. to resemble a group of giant planters, each topped with a lush rooftop garden. Located on the ground of St. James’s University Hospital, the facility will offer a calming, uplifting environment to people affected by cancer and their family. In the space within and between the stepped planters, private and communal rooms will provide a place for visitors to get information about cancer treatment, take classes, and relax.

Maggie’s is well-known for tapping big-name architects like Rem Koolhaas and Steven Holl to design comfortable, healing healthcare environments for cancer patients across the U.K. The facility in Leeds will be constructed next to the oncology unit of St. James and aims to provide a leafy retreat from the cold, clinical atmosphere of the surrounding hospital.

[via Dezeen]MM