Here’s An Open Office You Won’t Hate: One That’s Perched In A Tree

We love a good treehouse here at Co.Design, and we’ve long felt it’s our duty to update you on the best ones in the world . So you can imagine our office envy when we heard about a pop-up shared workspace built around a tree in East London’s Hoxton Square.





Okay, so it isn’t the world’s most majestic treehouse. A translucent plastic pod, the TREExOFFICE rests on short stilts at the base of a tree and looks like a flying saucer crash-landed in a park.

But what it lacks in grandeur, it makes up for in location. A long list of studies reveals how nature nurtures the brain. Just looking at foliage can boost workers’ productivity. Imagine the benefits of transplanting your office to the foliage itself.

TREExOFFICE was designed by the Australian architect Natalie Jeremijenko in collaboration with the artists Shuster + Mosley and architects Tate Harmer. Londoners can pay for individual spaces or rent out the entire treehouse for small meetings and events. All of the proceeds will be reinvested into the area’s parks. For now, TREExOFFICE is just a temporary installation, but if it proves popular the project could be rolled out in more sites across the Hackney borough of London.MM