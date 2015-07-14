These Projection Mapped Strings Simulate The Workings Of An Old TV

These days, we don’t spend much time thinking about good old analog television. As we type away on our smartphones and casually don Oculus Rift, the technology that sent television over radio waves and into the homes of millions of people has become as antiquated and mysterious to us as the steam engine. (Well, maybe almost.) Two artists’ new installation uses the cutting edge technology of projection mapping to revive the wonder of early television.

For their installation, Kimchee and Chips, the Seoul studio founded by artists Elliot Woods and Mimi Son, strung up 483 nylon threads in the Jeju Museum of Art. 483 is the number of visible lines that a cathode ray tube (CRT) television projects to create the images on its screen, the analog version of the pixels that make up the images on your computer and phone.

In Woods and Son’s 438 Lines, they reverse this method: instead of creating lines on a blank screen with light, as analog television did, they project light onto 483 physical pieces of thread. The artists use projection mapping to give rise to eerie patterns that evoke analog technology, like the radio waves that television images traveled over. Their work is a beautiful representation of human ingenuity, showcasing the technology that allowed the world to witness everything from the Moon landing to scenes of the Vietnam war. 483 Lines gives us an appreciation for just how miraculous the technology of television was.

[via Creative Applications]

SW